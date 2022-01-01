Buried Treasure™ Bentonite Detoxing Formula Perspective: front
Buried Treasure™ Bentonite Detoxing Formula

32 fl ozUPC: 0001605550009
Product Details

Vegetarian safe dietary supplement Buried Treasure's bentonite is formulated to gently assist and enhance your body's elimination of toxins. While the body normally rids itself of non-nutrients, its' internal detoxification process can become compromised by dietary and environmental toxins. This natural clay - bentonite - has been used for years in traditional medicine as a natural cathartic.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
64.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water and Peppermint Oil . , Purified Bentonite Gp Premium

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More