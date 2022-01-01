Buried Treasure™ Bentonite Detoxing Formula
Product Details
Vegetarian safe dietary supplement Buried Treasure's bentonite is formulated to gently assist and enhance your body's elimination of toxins. While the body normally rids itself of non-nutrients, its' internal detoxification process can become compromised by dietary and environmental toxins. This natural clay - bentonite - has been used for years in traditional medicine as a natural cathartic.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water and Peppermint Oil . , Purified Bentonite Gp Premium
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More