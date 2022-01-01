Buried Treasure Calcium Plus French Vanilla Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Vegetarian safe promotes increased bone density and helps to prevent osteoporosis non dairy buried treasure calcium plus provides an advanced, comprehensive formula for strong, healthy bones. By combining the bone building benefits of high quality calcium citrate, soy isoflavones, herbs, and a full spectrum of complimentary minerals, and vitamin d, calcium plus offers the latest nutritional advances in bone health, and is an excellent bone-supporting formula for men and women of all ages. Free of wheat, gluten, yeast, soy and dairy.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Boron ( as : Boron Citrate ) , Silicon Rice Chelate , Pure Mountain Water , Vegetable Glycerine , French Vanilla , Other Natural Flavors , Cinnamon , Peppermint Oil , Malic Acid , Fructose , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) and Polylysine ( Natural Preservative )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More