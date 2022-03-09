Buried Treasure Coconut MCT Oil Liquid Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Buried Treasure Coconut MCT Oil Liquid Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605550008
Purchase Options

Product Details

Studies reveal that the medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) like the ones in Coconut Oil (MCT)™ have shown promise in providing nutrition for the brain.* Superior nutrition improves cognitive performance.* This natural food sourced coconut oil is most beneficial when used as a dietary supplement according to directions and in conjunction with a plant-based diet and active lifestyle.*

  • Vegetarian Safe
  • Standardized to 95%
  • Whole Food Complex
  • Gluten, Wheat, Soy, Yeast, BPA Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Medium Chain Triglycerides ( Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid and Lauric Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Tree Nut ( Coconut ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More