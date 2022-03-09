Buried Treasure Coconut MCT Oil Liquid Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Studies reveal that the medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) like the ones in Coconut Oil (MCT)™ have shown promise in providing nutrition for the brain.* Superior nutrition improves cognitive performance.* This natural food sourced coconut oil is most beneficial when used as a dietary supplement according to directions and in conjunction with a plant-based diet and active lifestyle.*
- Vegetarian Safe
- Standardized to 95%
- Whole Food Complex
- Gluten, Wheat, Soy, Yeast, BPA Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Medium Chain Triglycerides ( Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid and Lauric Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Tree Nut ( Coconut ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.