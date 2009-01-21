Optimal health of skin, hair and nails is dependent upon adequate daily intake of key nutrients that supply the assurance of radiant health. Glowing skin, shiny hair, and strong nails begin with comprehensive nutrition provided by Buried Treasure's Hair, Skin & Nails Complete.*

Discover the beauty from within, with Buried Treasure.

32 Day Supply

MSM, Aloe, Biotin

Gluten, Wheat, Yeast & Dairy Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.