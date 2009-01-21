Buried Treasure Hair Skin & Nails Liquid Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Optimal health of skin, hair and nails is dependent upon adequate daily intake of key nutrients that supply the assurance of radiant health. Glowing skin, shiny hair, and strong nails begin with comprehensive nutrition provided by Buried Treasure's Hair, Skin & Nails Complete.*
Discover the beauty from within, with Buried Treasure.
- 32 Day Supply
- MSM, Aloe, Biotin
- Gluten, Wheat, Yeast & Dairy Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin E ( D-alpha Tocopheryl ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Folic Acid ( Folate ) , Biotin , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate ) , Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Citrate ) , Zinc ( Gluconate ) , Copper ( Gluconate ) , Potassium ( as : Potassium Citrate ) , MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , L-Cysteine , Silicon Rice Chelate , Aloe Vera ( Extract ) , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Mineral Complex ( Plant Source ) . Other Ingredients : Pure Mountain Water , Raspberry Juice , Lemon Juice , Cane Sugar , Natural Coconut , Banana , Lemonade , Raspberry and Other Natural Flavors , Organic Citrus Extract and/or Citric Acid , Stevia , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) and Polylysine ( Natural Preservative ) . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible