Buried Treasure Hair Skin & Nails Liquid Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Buried Treasure Hair Skin & Nails Liquid Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605545685
Optimal health of skin, hair and nails is dependent upon adequate daily intake of key nutrients that supply the assurance of radiant health. Glowing skin, shiny hair, and strong nails begin with comprehensive nutrition provided by Buried Treasure's Hair, Skin & Nails Complete.*

Discover the beauty from within, with Buried Treasure.

  • 32 Day Supply
  • MSM, Aloe, Biotin
  • Gluten, Wheat, Yeast & Dairy Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories16
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin E ( D-alpha Tocopheryl ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine HCl ) , Folic Acid ( Folate ) , Biotin , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate ) , Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Citrate ) , Zinc ( Gluconate ) , Copper ( Gluconate ) , Potassium ( as : Potassium Citrate ) , MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , L-Cysteine , Silicon Rice Chelate , Aloe Vera ( Extract ) , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Mineral Complex ( Plant Source ) . Other Ingredients : Pure Mountain Water , Raspberry Juice , Lemon Juice , Cane Sugar , Natural Coconut , Banana , Lemonade , Raspberry and Other Natural Flavors , Organic Citrus Extract and/or Citric Acid , Stevia , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) and Polylysine ( Natural Preservative ) . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More