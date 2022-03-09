Buried Treasure™ Herbal Iron Liquid Perspective: front
Buried Treasure™ Herbal Iron Liquid Perspective: back
Buried Treasure™ Herbal Iron Liquid

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605550014
Why do so many of us constantly feel tired or fatigued? Perhaps we are one of many suffering from iron deficiency - the single most prevalent nutrient deficiency worldwide. Buried treasure™ herbal iron provides a well rounded iron supplement.*

  • For dietary supplement use only
  • This product is wheat, gluten, soy, yeast and dairy free
  • Vegetarian safe

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron10mg
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C10mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water , Concord Grape Juice , Raspberries Juice , White Grape Juice , Cherry Juice , Raspberry Flavor , Cane Sugar , Stevia , Potassium Sorbate ( Ensures Freshness ) , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) , Baobab , Chamomile , Fennel , Nopal , Organic Spinach , Rose Hips .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
