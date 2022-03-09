Buried Treasure™ Herbal Iron Liquid
Product Details
Why do so many of us constantly feel tired or fatigued? Perhaps we are one of many suffering from iron deficiency - the single most prevalent nutrient deficiency worldwide. Buried treasure™ herbal iron provides a well rounded iron supplement.*
- For dietary supplement use only
- This product is wheat, gluten, soy, yeast and dairy free
- Vegetarian safe
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water , Concord Grape Juice , Raspberries Juice , White Grape Juice , Cherry Juice , Raspberry Flavor , Cane Sugar , Stevia , Potassium Sorbate ( Ensures Freshness ) , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) , Baobab , Chamomile , Fennel , Nopal , Organic Spinach , Rose Hips .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
