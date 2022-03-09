Why do so many of us constantly feel tired or fatigued? Perhaps we are one of many suffering from iron deficiency - the single most prevalent nutrient deficiency worldwide. Buried treasure™ herbal iron provides a well rounded iron supplement.*

For dietary supplement use only

This product is wheat, gluten, soy, yeast and dairy free

Vegetarian safe

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.