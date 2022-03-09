Buried Treasure Men's Prostate Complete Dietary Supplement
After age 40, the prostate gland begins to enlarge; the growth of the prostate is hormone induced. This growth, unchecked, will eventually lead to the development of BPH (benign prostate hyperplasia).
Buried Treasure™ MEN’S PROSTATE COMPLETE is formulated to combat BPH and other prostate problems and to support a healthy prostate.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Quercetin , Saw Palmetto Berry , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , L-Glycine , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Pygeum Bark Extract , Stinging Nettles Extract , Beta Sitosterol , Lycopene Extract , Boron Beta Sitolsterol
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More