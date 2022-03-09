After age 40, the prostate gland begins to enlarge; the growth of the prostate is hormone induced. This growth, unchecked, will eventually lead to the development of BPH (benign prostate hyperplasia).

Buried Treasure™ MEN’S PROSTATE COMPLETE is formulated to combat BPH and other prostate problems and to support a healthy prostate.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.