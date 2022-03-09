Buried Treasure Men's Prostate Complete Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Buried Treasure Men's Prostate Complete Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605545686
Purchase Options

Product Details

After age 40, the prostate gland begins to enlarge; the growth of the prostate is hormone induced. This growth, unchecked, will eventually lead to the development of BPH (benign prostate hyperplasia).

Buried Treasure™ MEN’S PROSTATE COMPLETE is formulated to combat BPH and other prostate problems and to support a healthy prostate.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories24
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Quercetin , Saw Palmetto Berry , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , L-Glycine , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Pygeum Bark Extract , Stinging Nettles Extract , Beta Sitosterol , Lycopene Extract , Boron Beta Sitolsterol

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More