Buried Treasure Prevention ACF Daily Immune Support Supplement
Product Details
Buried Treasure Prevention ACF is an advanced, comprehensive formula specifically designed to insure optimum immune system support. "Prevention ACF" is designed to promote the body''s natural defense system to help you stay well.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Elderberry Extract , Citrus Bioflavonoids Complex ( Hesperidin ) , Epicor Dried Yeast Fermentate ( , from : , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ) , Olive Leaf Extract ( Olea Europaea ) ( 18 , To 20% ) Oleuropein , Astragalus Root Extract ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) , Beta Glucan ( 1 , 3/1 , 4 ) ( B-can ) , Echinacea Purpurea Extract , Cats Claw ( Uncaria Tomentosa ) , Reishi Mushroom Extract ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) , Shiitake Mushroom Extract ( Lentinula Edodes ) , Ginger Root , Maitake Mushrooms Extract , Rutin , Purified Silver , Pure Mountain Water , Orange Juice , Apple Juice , Natural Orange , Natural Mango , Creamy Banana , Mixed Fruit , Orange Cream , Coconut and Other Natural Flavors , Vegetable Glycerine , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) Nisin and Polylysine
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
