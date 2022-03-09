Buried Treasure Prevention ACF Daily Immune Support Supplement Perspective: front
16 fl ozUPC: 0001605545684
Buried Treasure Prevention ACF is an advanced, comprehensive formula specifically designed to insure optimum immune system support.  "Prevention ACF" is designed to promote the body''s natural defense system to help you stay well.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories27
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Vitamin C0mg2000%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Elderberry Extract , Citrus Bioflavonoids Complex ( Hesperidin ) , Epicor Dried Yeast Fermentate ( , from : , Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ) , Olive Leaf Extract ( Olea Europaea ) ( 18 , To 20% ) Oleuropein , Astragalus Root Extract ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) , Beta Glucan ( 1 , 3/1 , 4 ) ( B-can ) , Echinacea Purpurea Extract , Cats Claw ( Uncaria Tomentosa ) , Reishi Mushroom Extract ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) , Shiitake Mushroom Extract ( Lentinula Edodes ) , Ginger Root , Maitake Mushrooms Extract , Rutin , Purified Silver , Pure Mountain Water , Orange Juice , Apple Juice , Natural Orange , Natural Mango , Creamy Banana , Mixed Fruit , Orange Cream , Coconut and Other Natural Flavors , Vegetable Glycerine , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) Nisin and Polylysine

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More