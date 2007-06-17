This 100% plant derived colloidal mineral supplement consists of a natural assortment of over 70 minerals derived from plants growing through the Eden era. Trace amounts of these minerals are essential for health and vitality.* These minerals are harvested from a plant material known as humic shale in Utah. They are of the same type found in fruits and vegetables. They are nontoxic, water soluble, and more easily assimilated than metallic minerals. Minerals mean health.

Free of wheat, gluten, soy, yeast, and dairy

No preservatives

No added sugar

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.