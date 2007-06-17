Buried Treasure™ Pure Colloidal Mineral Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Buried Treasure™ Pure Colloidal Mineral Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Buried Treasure™ Pure Colloidal Mineral Dietary Supplement

32 fl ozUPC: 0001605534561
Purchase Options

Product Details

This 100% plant derived colloidal mineral supplement consists of a natural assortment of over 70 minerals derived from plants growing through the Eden era. Trace amounts of these minerals are essential for health and vitality.* These minerals are harvested from a plant material known as humic shale in Utah. They are of the same type found in fruits and vegetables. They are nontoxic, water soluble, and more easily assimilated than metallic minerals. Minerals mean health.

  • Free of wheat, gluten, soy, yeast, and dairy
  • No preservatives
  • No added sugar

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium4.87mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium12.3mg
Iron7.7mg
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water , Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) , Proprietary Blend ( Plant Derived Minerals Of : Sulfur , Neodymium , Silicon , Rubidium , Vanadium , Nickel , Cobalt , Boron , Yttrium , Strontium , Cerium , Antimony , Thallium , Lithium , Palladium , Lanthanum , Ytterbium , Ruthenium , Thorium , Osmium , Bromine , Thulium , Gadolinium , Beryllium , Gold , Titanium , Dysprosium , Samarium , Cesium , Zirconium , Germanium , Iodine , Erbium , Praseodymium , Tin , Cadmium , Scandium , Terbium , Selenium , Holmium , Gallium , Hafnium , Tellurium , Lutetium , Bismuth , Indium , Niobium , Barium , Rhodium , Europium , Tantalum , Iridium , Tungsten , Silver , Platinum and Others )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More