Buried Treasure Vitamin D3 Plus K2 Liquid Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Buried Treasure liquid nutrients, D3 with K2 is a dietary supplement for vitamin D. Recent research shows vitamin Dhas many protective health benefits such as aiding in calcium absorption and bone health. This dietary supplement is wheat, gluten, yeast and dairy free. Each bottle of buried treasure liquid nutrients, D3 with K2 contains 16 fl. Oz. Of product. See nutrition facts panel for allergens and warnings.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water , Red Raspberry Flavor , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Louhan , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) and Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin K2 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
