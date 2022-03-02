Buried Treasure Vitamin D3 Plus K2 Liquid Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Buried Treasure Vitamin D3 Plus K2 Liquid Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Buried Treasure Vitamin D3 Plus K2 Liquid Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605550004
Purchase Options

Product Details

Buried Treasure liquid nutrients, D3 with K2 is a dietary supplement for vitamin D. Recent research shows vitamin Dhas many protective health benefits such as aiding in calcium absorption and bone health. This dietary supplement is wheat, gluten, yeast and dairy free. Each bottle of buried treasure liquid nutrients, D3 with K2 contains 16 fl. Oz. Of product. See nutrition facts panel for allergens and warnings.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Mountain Water , Red Raspberry Flavor , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Louhan , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) and Nisin ( Naturally Ensures Freshness ) , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin K2 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More