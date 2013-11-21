Hover to Zoom
Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream
3.2 ozUPC: 0079285001290
Clinically shown to moisturize very dry skin.
In this hand cream, we combine Baobab Oil and Watermelon Seed Oil to moisturize, nourish, and gently exfoliate, leaving even the driest hands feeling soft, smooth, and healthy naturally.
- All-Day Moisturization
- Hand Cream With Baobab Oil
- Very Dry Skin
- 98.9% Natural
- No Added Fragrance
- Dermatologist Tested
- Non-Greasy Formula
- No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum or SLS
- No Animal Testing
- Made in USA With Global Ingredients