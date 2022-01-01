Busken Double Butter Coffee Cake Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Busken Double Butter Coffee Cake

24 ozUPC: 0089374800108
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein2g
Potassium30mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Eggs , Enriched Flour Bleached ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Soybean Oil , Water , Butter ( Pasteurized Cream , Salt ) , Food Starch-modified , Contains Less Than 2 % of Each of The Following : Corn Starch , Whey , Leavening ( Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Baking Soda ) , Salt , Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids , Wheat Gluten , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Dextrose , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Mono- and Diglycerides , Soy Flour , Propylene Glycol , Citric Acid Preservative .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More