Ingredients

Sugar, Evaporated Milk (Milk, Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Vitamin D3), Wheat Flour, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Egg Yolks, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More