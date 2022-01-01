Busken Original Chess Pie Perspective: front
Busken Original Chess Pie

9 inUPC: 0089374800100
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125pie (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories470
% Daily value*
Total Fat27g34.62%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol165mg55%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar37g
Protein5g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Evaporated Milk (Milk, Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Vitamin D3), Wheat Flour, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Egg Yolks, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
