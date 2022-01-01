Ingredients

Bleached Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Apricot Kernels, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Corn Starch, Almonds, Baking Powder (Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Propylene Glycol, Baking Soda, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Soybean Oil, Palm Kernel and/or Palm Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Glycerin, Enzymes, Ethyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate Preservative, Polysorbate 60, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Food Starch-modified, Red 3, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Citric Acid Preservative, Red 40, Artificial Color, Blue 1, Butter Oil, Locust Bean Gum, Yellow 6, Xanthan Gum, Dextrin, Confectioners Glaze, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar, Carnauba Wax, Sodium Benzoate Preservative, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Gum Arabic, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Cellulose Gum, Alpha-tocopherols Preservative, Blue 2, Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate, Dextrose, Maltodextrin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible