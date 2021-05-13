Hover to Zoom
Butterball White Meat Boneless Turkey Roast
3 lbUPC: 0002265527487
Product Details
Butterball is here to help you celebrate the good. Always tender and juicy, this Butterball turkey is individually pre-brined directly in the breast meat, ensuring you can take the turkey from packaging to pan without a lot of extra preparation.
- Butterball has the right turkey for gatherings of any size
- Minimally processed turkey serves 2-6 adults
- No artificial ingredients, steroids or hormones
- American Humane Certified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium400mg16.67%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein20g
Iron1.1mg6.11%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Modified Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Cooked Turkey, Onion Powder, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More