Named for the golden rows of wildflowers that ribbon our California hillside vineyards, Buttercup wines celebrate the inherent beauty in life’s every day experiences. The smile of a stranger, a refreshing breeze, a glimpse of wildflowers dotting the landscape. Inspired by the small, but impressionable moments that enrich our every day, each Buttercup wine is crafted to enhance any occasion with a memorable, indulgent style punctuated by lush, rich and full flavors.