If you’re a fan of buttery and oaky California Chardonnay – this is the one for you! Sourced from California's finest vineyard sources, this Buttery Bomb Chardonnay offers rich aromas and flavors of apple pie and crème brûlée that develop into rich warm notes of toast, baked apple and pear, cream and butter. Please cherish this wine in this order: chill, open, pour, savor, repeat!