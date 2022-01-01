Hover to Zoom
BuzzBalls Choc Tease Cocktail
6.76 fl ozUPC: 0085764100275
Indulge in the sweet temptation of premium vodka and silky cream and treat yourself.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories295
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate25.8g9%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More