Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BuzzBallz Strawberry 'Rita Cocktail
6.76 fl ozUPC: 0085764100260
Purchase Options
Product Details
Infused with natural strawberry and fruit flavors, this cocktail is ready-to-drink right out of the can if you’re in the mood for a fruity cocktail.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories224
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More