BWC Extra Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk is a rich, creamy, soap-free cleanser that delicately removes daily impurities and make-up without drying your skin. Nature's own soothing emollients and nutrient-rich plant oils keep your skin hydrated and calm.

Pure organic, aroma-therapeutic essential oils, and herbal extracts balance and tone leaving your skin clean, soft, and nurtured. Rinse clean.