BWC Extra Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0000005645404
BWC Extra Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk is a rich, creamy, soap-free cleanser that delicately removes daily impurities and make-up without drying your skin. Nature's own soothing emollients and nutrient-rich plant oils keep your skin hydrated and calm. 

Pure organic, aroma-therapeutic essential oils, and herbal extracts balance and tone leaving your skin clean, soft, and nurtured. Rinse clean.

  • Benefits dry/mature skin
  • Organic aromatherapy
  • 100% Vegetarian