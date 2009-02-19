Hover to Zoom
BWC Extra Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0000005645404
Product Details
BWC Extra Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk is a rich, creamy, soap-free cleanser that delicately removes daily impurities and make-up without drying your skin. Nature's own soothing emollients and nutrient-rich plant oils keep your skin hydrated and calm.
Pure organic, aroma-therapeutic essential oils, and herbal extracts balance and tone leaving your skin clean, soft, and nurtured. Rinse clean.
- Benefits dry/mature skin
- Organic aromatherapy
- 100% Vegetarian