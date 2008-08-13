Hover to Zoom
BWC Oil-Free Moisturizer
2 ozUPC: 0000005645419
Purchase Options
Product Details
BWC Oil-Free Moisturizer effectively hydrates your skin with light, oil-free plant humectants that replenish balance, and support the skin. Nature's own organic aloe vera combined with organic aroma-therapeutic essential oils and vital botanical extracts tone, smooth, and protect. Anti-oxidant vitamins help neutralize environmental damage. Light formula that absorbs quickly.Made with Oshadhi organic essential oils. Benefits normal to oily skin.