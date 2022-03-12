BWC Herbal Cream Facial Cleanser is a light, creamy, soap-free cleanser that dedicately removes daily impurities and make-up without over-cleaning your skin. Nature's own botanical balance, refresh, and tone your skin while pure organic, aroma-therapeutic essential oils improve circulation and leave your skin clean, soft, and refreshed. Non-drying and rinses clean. Never tested on animals. No animal ingredients. Benefits normal to dry skin.