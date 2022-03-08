EZ FILL BOTTOM SUET FEEDER. Ez fill bottom suet feeder is constructed of metal with copper plated roof top. For year-round wild bird feeding. This is a unique bottom feeder which has a feed level indicator that comes out of the roof. It holds 3 cakes or 1 brick. Size 5 5/8in x 6 5/8in x 5 3/4in high.. UPC : 018222007271. Length : 5.5. Width : 6.5. Height : 5.8. Product Type : Wild Bird - Wild Bird Feeders / Suet And Seed Cake Feeders. Shipping Dimensions: 5.5x6.5x5.8