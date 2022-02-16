Hover to Zoom
Cabo Fresh® Fiesta Squeeze Medium Guacamole
12 ozUPC: 0081189202480
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Made easier for you!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
11.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer Container
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg6%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar0g0%
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium142mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Avocado, Jalapeno Pepper (jalapeno pepper, water, vinegar, salt), Salt, Contains 1% or less of: Vinegar, Lime Juice Concentrate, *Onion, *Garlic, *Red Bell Pepper, Ascorbic Acid (to maintain freshness),*Cilantro, Xanthan Gum. *Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.