Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 210mg 9.13%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 6g

Calcium 117mg 10%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 28mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%