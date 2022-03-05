Hover to Zoom
Cacique Panela Part Skim Cheese Milk
10 ozUPC: 0007456200102
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium117mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium28mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk and Skim Milk, Sea Salt, and Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
