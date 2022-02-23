Hover to Zoom
Cacique® Queso Fresco
10 ozUPC: 0007456240110
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Cacique® brand Queso Fresco is made from pure cow’s milk and not aged more than a few days, giving it a "fresh" taste. Queso Fresco cheese was brought to Mexico from Burgos, Spain and has become a staple in authentic Mexican cuisine.Queso Fresco is a soft, moist cheese. Curd-like, light and fresh with a salty and slightly tangy flavor but with more mild, milky notes.
- Made with Real California Milk
- Gluten Free
- Made with milk from cows not treated with rBST
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium117mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium28mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk and Skim Milk, Sea Salt, and Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More