Cacique® brand Queso Fresco is made from pure cow’s milk and not aged more than a few days, giving it a "fresh" taste. Queso Fresco cheese was brought to Mexico from Burgos, Spain and has become a staple in authentic Mexican cuisine.Queso Fresco is a soft, moist cheese. Curd-like, light and fresh with a salty and slightly tangy flavor but with more mild, milky notes.

Made with Real California Milk

Gluten Free

Made with milk from cows not treated with rBST