Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle
Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: back
Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: left
Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: top
Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle Perspective: bottom
Cacti of the Desert Southwest 1000 Piece Linen Jigsaw Puzzle

1 EachUPC: 0070598871972
Product Details

Put your skills to the test with this entertaining 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle from MasterPieces! Linen finish on packaging and puzzle. A fun challenge that makes for an amazing display piece once completed. Puzzles are a fun activity to do alone or in a group, and make a great gift for all ages at birthdays and holidays!

