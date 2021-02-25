Treat yourself to the invigorating, unmistakable flavor and aroma of Colombian coffee with Café Bustelo 100% Colombian K-Cup Pods. Made with 100 percent Colombian coffee, this medium roast offers a captivating aroma and bright, playful flavor notes. The coffee stands up to milk and sugar exceptionally well and retains its rich flavor even after mixing, making it ideal for making cortaditos and other coffee drinks. It comes packaged in convenient K-Cup pods that make brewing fast and effortless.

Medium roast coffee delivers an invigorating aroma and a bright, bold Colombian flavor

Crafted from 100% Colombian coffee and roasted to perfection

Rich, full-bodied flavor stands up to milk and sugar

Each K-Cup brews a single authentic cafecito in under a minute

Compatible with all Keurig K-Cup brewers