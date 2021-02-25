Cafe Bustelo Colombian Coffee K-Cup Pods Perspective: front
Cafe Bustelo Colombian Coffee K-Cup Pods Perspective: left
Cafe Bustelo Colombian Coffee K-Cup Pods Perspective: right
Cafe Bustelo Colombian Coffee K-Cup Pods

12 ct / .31 ozUPC: 0007447111267
Product Details

Treat yourself to the invigorating, unmistakable flavor and aroma of Colombian coffee with Café Bustelo 100% Colombian K-Cup Pods. Made with 100 percent Colombian coffee, this medium roast offers a captivating aroma and bright, playful flavor notes. The coffee stands up to milk and sugar exceptionally well and retains its rich flavor even after mixing, making it ideal for making cortaditos and other coffee drinks. It comes packaged in convenient K-Cup pods that make brewing fast and effortless.

  • Medium roast coffee delivers an invigorating aroma and a bright, bold Colombian flavor
  • Crafted from 100% Colombian coffee and roasted to perfection
  • Rich, full-bodied flavor stands up to milk and sugar
  • Each K-Cup brews a single authentic cafecito in under a minute
  • Compatible with all Keurig K-Cup brewers

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coffee .

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
