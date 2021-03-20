Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2.9g (2.9 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 10

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.01g 0.01% Saturated Fat 0.01g 0.05% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.006g Monounsaturated Fat 0.001g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 1.1mg 0.05%

Total Carbohydrate 2.2g 0.8% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0.354g

Calcium 4.089mg 0%

Copper 0.004mg 0%

Iron 0.128mg 0%

Magnesium 9mg 2%

Manganese 0.05mg 2%

Niacin 0.82mg 6%

Phosphorus 8.787mg 0%

Potassium 103mg 2%

Riboflavin 0.002mg 0%

Thiamin 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 0mg 0%

Vitamin K 0.055mcg 0%

Zinc 0.01mg 0%