Hover to Zoom
Cafe Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee Packets
6 ctUPC: 0007447111252
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Bold, rich flavor in an instant? Yes, please! With our new single serve packets, you can enjoy our instant espresso coffee on the go — anytime, anywhere.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.9g (2.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.01g0.01%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.006g
Monounsaturated Fat0.001g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1.1mg0.05%
Total Carbohydrate2.2g0.8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.354g
Calcium4.089mg0%
Copper0.004mg0%
Iron0.128mg0%
Magnesium9mg2%
Manganese0.05mg2%
Niacin0.82mg6%
Phosphorus8.787mg0%
Potassium103mg2%
Riboflavin0.002mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0.055mcg0%
Zinc0.01mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Instant Coffee
Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More