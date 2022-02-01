To celebrate the winter holidays, the women farmers of Café Femenino have come together to offer their first holiday blend called Feliz Navidad. The blend contains beans from women producers in Mexico, Guatemala and Sumatra. This is their first-ever blend combining beans from these three countries. FLAVOR NOTES: Mexican chocolate, orange zest, hazelnut, nougat, raisin ORIGIN: The women of Café Femenino ROAST LEVEL: Dark CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Organic and Fair Trade