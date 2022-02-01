Café Femenino Quinceañera (15th Birthday Blend) is a limited-edition blend that celebrates the vision and accomplishments of the women coffee producers who first formed Café Femenino in 2003. FLAVOR NOTES: Deep chocolate, dried fruit, citrus ORIGIN: The women of Café Femenino in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru ROAST LEVEL: Medium CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Organic and Fair Trade