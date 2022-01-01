Cafix All Natural Instant Beverage Is A Perfect Coffee Substitute. It Is An All Natural, Kosher Drink Making It The Perfect Rich Drink To Start Your Day. It Is Non-Caffeinated, So Great For The Whole Family Any Time Of The Day. This Instant Beverage Is Easy To Use, Just Add 1 Heaping Tsp. To A Hot Cup Of Water. One Bottle Yields Approximately 50 Cups. Includes 3.5 Oz. Bottle. Over 40 Years Ago, Our Founder Carl Moll Established A High Standard For Premium Coffee Substitutes. Today We Proudly Continue This Tradition In His Honor.