Caitec has been leading the way in pet product innovation by offering pet owners a wide range of high-quality, affordable pet products for more than two decades, by focusing on product design, value, and quality product line. Caitec is proud to be creating innovations in pet care for a better way of life.





Natural and colored wood contrast on this large toy.



Large and small blocks of wood supported on sturdy stainless steel chain.



Birds will get plenty of exercise spinning and turning this fun toy.



Sisal knot on bottome makes it easy to grasp and hold.



Measures: 5" X 16".