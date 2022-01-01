Hover to Zoom
Cajun Choice Blackened Seasoning
2.75 ozUPC: 0008449301022
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Vitamin A18mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural Spices (Including Paprika, Peppers [Red, Black, White], Oregano), Salt, Onion, and Garlic.Does Not Contain MSG
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
