Ingredients

All Natural Spices (Including Paprika, Peppers [Red, Black, White], Oregano), Salt, Onion, and Garlic.Does Not Contain MSG

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More