Ingredients

All Natural Spices (Including Paprika, Red, Black and White Peppers, Parsley and Other Spices), Salt, Onion, Garlic

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More