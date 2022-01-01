Hover to Zoom
Cajun's Choice Cajun Shrimp Seasoning Mix
0.3 ozUPC: 0008449303151
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.25g (2.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural Spices (Including Paprika, Red, Black and White Peppers, Parsley and Other Spices), Salt, Onion, Garlic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
