Calidad Gluten Free Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
12 ozUPC: 0007794800902
Product Details
Calidad Tortilla Chips are as traditional as a Mexican Mariachi, which is why they are a must in every celebration. We have chosen high quality ingredients to make crunchy and flavorful yellow corn Mexican chips for you to enjoy. Celebrate with Calidad!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.75%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Masa Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Cottonseed Oil, Corn Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil), Salt, Cellulose Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
