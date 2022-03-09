Califia Farms® Gluten-Free Vanilla Oat Creamer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Califia Farms® Gluten-Free Vanilla Oat Creamer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Califia Farms® Gluten-Free Vanilla Oat Creamer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Califia Farms® Gluten-Free Vanilla Oat Creamer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Califia Farms® Gluten-Free Vanilla Oat Creamer

25.4 fl ozUPC: 0081363602222
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Stir some bliss into your day with this sweet and velvety smooth oat creamer. The seductive flavor of vanilla and the sweet creamy goodness of oat milk blends beautifully into your coffee—both hot and iced—for a daily dose of decadence with every cup. Made with simple plant-based ingredients, Vanilla Oat Creamer is pure dairy-free indulgence without the guilt. It’s a coffee creamer that loves you back.

  • GUILT-FREE INDULGENCE: Vanilla Oat Creamer gives your coffee all the sweet creamy goodness of dairy creamer, just without the dairy; with the seductive flavor of vanilla, totally plant-based and gluten free, you can indulge without the guilt
  • RICH FLAVOR: The decadent flavor of vanilla plus creamy oat milk swirls smoothly into hot or iced coffee, turning your morning brew into a richly flavored and remarkably creamy cup
  • BLENDS SMOOTHLY INTO COFFEE: This plant-based non-dairy creamer blends beautifully into both hot and iced coffee, for a smooth and creamy cup of coffee every time
  • SIMPLE PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: Califia Farms Creamers are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients that are Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, vegan, and free from carrageenan; made with gluten-free oats
  • DAILY DAIRY-FREE DECADENCE: For those who want a sweet and creamy, whitened coffee but don’t want the dairy, Califia Farms creamers deliver

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium24mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oatmilk (Water, Whole Grain Oats), Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Tripotassium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More