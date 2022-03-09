Stir some bliss into your day with this sweet and velvety smooth oat creamer. The seductive flavor of vanilla and the sweet creamy goodness of oat milk blends beautifully into your coffee—both hot and iced—for a daily dose of decadence with every cup. Made with simple plant-based ingredients, Vanilla Oat Creamer is pure dairy-free indulgence without the guilt. It’s a coffee creamer that loves you back.

GUILT-FREE INDULGENCE: Vanilla Oat Creamer gives your coffee all the sweet creamy goodness of dairy creamer, just without the dairy; with the seductive flavor of vanilla, totally plant-based and gluten free, you can indulge without the guilt

RICH FLAVOR: The decadent flavor of vanilla plus creamy oat milk swirls smoothly into hot or iced coffee, turning your morning brew into a richly flavored and remarkably creamy cup

BLENDS SMOOTHLY INTO COFFEE: This plant-based non-dairy creamer blends beautifully into both hot and iced coffee, for a smooth and creamy cup of coffee every time

SIMPLE PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: Califia Farms Creamers are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients that are Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, vegan, and free from carrageenan; made with gluten-free oats

DAILY DAIRY-FREE DECADENCE: For those who want a sweet and creamy, whitened coffee but don’t want the dairy, Califia Farms creamers deliver