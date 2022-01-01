California Costumes offers Halloween costumes and accessories in addition to a large collection of costumes for celebrations such as Christmas, Mardi Gras, Easter and Fourth of July.

Great addition to your costume for school plays, historical reenactments, presentations, and more! Realistic-looking black and brown beard covers from the sideburns to the chin, with a stick-on application. One size fits most children.

One Size Fit Most.Child's.0.37 lbs