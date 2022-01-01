California Goldminer Sourdough Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
California Goldminer Sourdough Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
California Goldminer Sourdough Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

California Goldminer Sourdough Bread

24 ozUPC: 0003967707012
Purchase Options

Product Details

Each delicious loaf of Goldminer Sourdough Square Bread develops its distinctive flavor over the course of 24 hours in our authentic, day-long process. Made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, this sourdough has a beautiful crisp crust, soft inside & distinct sour tang.

  • GOLDMINER SOURDOUGH SQUARE BREAD, 1 loaf, 24 oz.
  • AUTHENTIC SOURDOUGH with golden crust, chewy inside & sour tang
  • 24-HOUR SLOW-CRAFTED baking process to develop signature taste
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, flavors or preservatives
  • GREAT FOR SANDWICHES, toast, crostini, desserts, French toast & more

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083loaf (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium38mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Salt, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More