California Goldminer Sourdough Bread
Product Details
Each delicious loaf of Goldminer Sourdough Square Bread develops its distinctive flavor over the course of 24 hours in our authentic, day-long process. Made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, this sourdough has a beautiful crisp crust, soft inside & distinct sour tang.
- GOLDMINER SOURDOUGH SQUARE BREAD, 1 loaf, 24 oz.
- AUTHENTIC SOURDOUGH with golden crust, chewy inside & sour tang
- 24-HOUR SLOW-CRAFTED baking process to develop signature taste
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, flavors or preservatives
- GREAT FOR SANDWICHES, toast, crostini, desserts, French toast & more
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Salt, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
