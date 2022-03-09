California Natural Wild Oregano Oil Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Oregano Oil is known as one nature''s most powerful anti-fungal and anti-viral herbs. Its natural anti-septic properties make it excellent for killing off parasites and maintaining a healthy immune system.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wild Mediterranean Oregano Leaf ( Origanum vulgare ) , Bacteria ( Including Candida ) , Parasites and Fungi , Oil Of Oregano , Carvacrol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.