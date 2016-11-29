California Natural Wild Oregano Oil Perspective: Main

California Natural Wild Oregano Oil

1 fl ozUPC: 0001182174010
Purchase Options

Product Details

Oregano Oil is known as one of nature's most powerful anti-fungal and anti-viral herbs.* Its natural anti-septic properties make it excellent for killing off parasites and maintaining a healthy immune system.* California Natural's Oregano oil contains 60% to 75% carvacrol, which is the main active ingredient.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
275.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wild Mediterranean Oregano Leaf ( Origanum vulgare ) , Bacteria ( Including Candida ) , Parasites and Fungi , Wild Oregano Oil , Organic Olive Leaf , Organic Ginger Root .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More