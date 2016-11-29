California Natural Wild Oregano Oil
Product Details
Oregano Oil is known as one of nature's most powerful anti-fungal and anti-viral herbs.* Its natural anti-septic properties make it excellent for killing off parasites and maintaining a healthy immune system.* California Natural's Oregano oil contains 60% to 75% carvacrol, which is the main active ingredient.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wild Mediterranean Oregano Leaf ( Origanum vulgare ) , Bacteria ( Including Candida ) , Parasites and Fungi , Wild Oregano Oil , Organic Olive Leaf , Organic Ginger Root .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More