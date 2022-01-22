Hover to Zoom
California Olive Ranch® 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil
25.4 fl ozUPC: 0085068711051
Product Details
The balanced flavor of this extra virgin olive oil from our California farmers makes this our most versatile oil. With notes of fresh herbs, fruit and green grass we recommend it for your everyday baking, sautéing and roasting.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat11g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
