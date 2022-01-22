Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (15 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 17.95% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5g Monounsaturated Fat 11g

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g