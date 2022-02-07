Hover to Zoom
California Olive Ranch Baking Blend Almond Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0085068711037
Product Details
Enhance your baking with this heart-healthy blend of almond oil and extra virgin olive oil. This balanced flavor provides a hint of toasted almond along with nutritional benefits unmatched by other baking oils.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin E4.4International Unit30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond Oil ( 75% ) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( 25% ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
