Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Lactic Acid, Lychee Juice Concentrate, Maltitol Syrup, Natrual and Artificial Flavors, Soy Fiber, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Pectin, Cultured Nonfat Dry Milk, Sucralose

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible