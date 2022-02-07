Hover to Zoom
Calpico Lychee Soft Drink
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0007554500616
Product Details
Non-carbonated beverage made from high quality non-fat milk. Enjoy a refreshing and sweet and tangy taste with a hint of citrus flavors.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (500 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Protein1g
Calcium47mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Lactic Acid, Lychee Juice Concentrate, Maltitol Syrup, Natrual and Artificial Flavors, Soy Fiber, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Pectin, Cultured Nonfat Dry Milk, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More