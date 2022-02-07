Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Calpico Original Non-Carbonated Soft Drink
16.9 Fl OzUPC: 0007554500610
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Non-carbonated beverage made from high quality non-fat milk. Enjoy a refreshing and sweet taste with a hint of yogurt flavors.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium40mg1.67%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Sugar27g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk (Treated With A Lactic Acid Culture), Lactic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Soy Fiber, Sodium Citrate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More