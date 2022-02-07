Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Maltitol Syrup, Peach Juice Concentrate, Soy Fiber, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Cultured Nonfat Dry Milk, Sucralose

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

