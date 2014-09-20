Caltrate® Chocolate Truffle Bone Health 600+D3 Calcium Soft Chews
Product Details
- Great chocolatey flavor
- Natural and artificial flavors
- Can be taken with or without food
- Highest level of vitamin D3 - helps maximize calcium absorption*
- Doctor recommended
- 15 calories per soft chew
- Gluten free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate , Corn Syrup , Sugar , Water , Hydrogenated Coconut Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Nonfat Dry Milk , Corn Syrup Solids , Glycerin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Cholecalciferol ( Vit . D3 ) , Invert Sugar , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Propylene Glycol , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More