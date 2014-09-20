Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate , Corn Syrup , Sugar , Water , Hydrogenated Coconut Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Nonfat Dry Milk , Corn Syrup Solids , Glycerin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Cholecalciferol ( Vit . D3 ) , Invert Sugar , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Propylene Glycol , Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible