60 ctUPC: 0030005556819
  • Great chocolatey flavor
  • Natural and artificial flavors
  • Can be taken with or without food
  • Highest level of vitamin D3 - helps maximize calcium absorption*
  • Doctor recommended
  • 15 calories per soft chew
  • Gluten free

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Calcium Carbonate , Corn Syrup , Sugar , Water , Hydrogenated Coconut Oil , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Nonfat Dry Milk , Corn Syrup Solids , Glycerin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Cholecalciferol ( Vit . D3 ) , Invert Sugar , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Propylene Glycol , Salt .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

