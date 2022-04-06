Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Flatware Set - Sand Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Flatware Set - Sand Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Flatware Set - Sand Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Flatware Set - Sand Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Cambridge Silversmiths Albina Flatware Set - Sand

20 pcUPC: 0071997883960
Purchase Options

Product Details

From Cambridge Silversmiths, Albina Sand 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a handle with a linear feel, slendar and comfortable in your hand! They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

  • Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.
  • Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.
  • 25-Year limited warranty
  • 8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D