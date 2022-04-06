From Cambridge Silversmiths, Beacon Multi Color 16-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a sleek tapered handle that is both comfortable and modern in design. In this set, 4 different colorways bring all the color of our Beacon collection home with the mixed finishes of Black Satin, Stainless Satin, Champagne Gold Satin, and Copper Satin. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

Includes 4 each: dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

7.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D