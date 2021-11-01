Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Beacon Mirror Flatware Set
20 pcUPC: 0071997881013
Product Details
From Cambridge Silversmiths, Beacon Mirror 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a sleek tapered handle that is both comfortable and modern in design while featuring a stunning mirror finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.
Includes:
- 4 Salad Forks
- 4 Dinner Forks
- 4 Dinner Knives
- 4 Dinner Spoons
- 4 Teaspoons
Warranty: 25-Year Limited Warranty
Cleaning Method:Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.