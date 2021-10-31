Ready to host! From Cambridge Silversmiths, Bourne Mirror Oversized 6-piece serving set is a classic hostess set with comfortable handles oversized modern design. They are suitable for everyday gatherings and can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe. Includes 2x Serving Spoons, 1x Slotted Spoon, Serving Fork, Gravy Ladle, and Pie Server.

Includes 2x Serving Spoons, 1x Slotted Spoon, Serving Fork, Gravy Ladle, and Pie Server

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

13.2"H x 14.5" W x 3.3"D